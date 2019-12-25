Home

KENNETH L. STILWELL

KENNETH L. STILWELL Obituary
KENNETH L.
STILWELL, 72

LAKELAND - Mr. Kenneth L. Stilwell passed away on December 21, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL and has been a lifetime resident. Kenneth retired after 25 years from the City of Lakeland, where he worked as a lineman foreman. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. Kenneth loved fishing, karaoke and restoring automobiles.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Stilwell; daughters, Tiffany Stilwell, Tonia (Oscar) Astacio; brother, Rex (Carol) Stilwell; sisters, Mary (Jr.) Rayborn, June Linton; step children, James (Paulette) VanDeHey, Todd (Nicki) VanDeHey, Lisa Boutwell; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, 12/27/19 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Interment with military honors will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.
gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
