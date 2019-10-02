|
|
KENNETH LEE
WNUK, 75
Lakeland Police Dept.
1944 - 2019
LAKELAND - Kenneth Lee 'Kenny' Wnuk, 75, also known to his friends as Pooh Bear died on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on July 16, 1944, to the late Leon Francis Wnuk and Leona Davis of New York. Kenny graduated from the University of Georgia at Athens and went on to earn his Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Rollins College. He served as a Lakeland Police Office from May 12, 1975, through November 3, 1995.
Kenny was an avid motorcycle rider and loved riding with friends. During his life he took great pleasure fishing and boating on the Gulf of Mexico. He is survived by his life partner Tawnja Walker, his three children Kory Wnuk (Chrystal), Kristin Stokes (Gary) and Klint Wnuk, and Kenny's former wife Laurie Wnuk. He is also survived by his granddaughter Emma Wnuk, as well as his brothers Jerome Wnuk (Margaret) and Daniel Wnuk, and his sister Christine Mullins (Den-nis). His sister, Darcia Arnold (Scott) of New York, predeceased Kenny in 2012.
Pooh Bear will be greatly missed by family and friends. There is no memorial service planned as Kenny wanted his friends and family to celebrate his life and to gather and have fun remembering the good times they shared with him. Any plans for a future gathering will take place in the near future. For all the people who have made posts to social media regarding Kenny and the fun they shared with him either on the job or in his personal life, Kenny's family greatly appreciates the words of kindness and stories of a life well-lived. The family is also grateful for all the phone calls and texts acknowledging his death and prayers for the family.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019