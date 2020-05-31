KENNETH LEROY

LEA, 86



LAKELAND - Kenneth Leroy Lea, 86, of Lakeland, Florida, died at home on May 22, 2020. He was suffering from post polio syndrome and steadily declined after a hip fracture.

Ken was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Doris Lea, two of his children Ken Scott Lea and Lynn Slaybaugh and beloved dogs Gigi and Bitsy. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline McGahee-Lea, his daughter Cindy Lea, stepchildren Peggy (Ronnie) Earwood and Stephen (Kathy) McGahee, beloved grandchild Erin (Luis) Serrano, great grandchild Sofia Ser-rano, step grandchildren Allison Butler, Michael (Charlotte) McGahee, Ashley Mc-Gahee and step great grandchildren Trenton, Kayden, Tristan, Margaux and Mallory.

Ken was loyal, generous and loved to make people laugh. He was voted class clown in Minneapolis where he grew up and raised his family. He worked for the phone company for over 30 years before retiring in Lakeland, Florida. His favorite hobby was cars, wearing shirts with cars on them, owning them and collecting miniatures. Ken loved, popcorn, hamburgers, root beer floats, family and friends. He really enjoyed taking his family on cruises and traveling with Jackie.

At Ken's request there will not be a service. Jackie asks that donations be made to Victory Church Lakeland, which they both attended.



