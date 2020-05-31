KENNETH LEROY LEA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH LEROY
LEA, 86

LAKELAND - Kenneth Leroy Lea, 86, of Lakeland, Florida, died at home on May 22, 2020. He was suffering from post polio syndrome and steadily declined after a hip fracture.
Ken was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Doris Lea, two of his children Ken Scott Lea and Lynn Slaybaugh and beloved dogs Gigi and Bitsy. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline McGahee-Lea, his daughter Cindy Lea, stepchildren Peggy (Ronnie) Earwood and Stephen (Kathy) McGahee, beloved grandchild Erin (Luis) Serrano, great grandchild Sofia Ser-rano, step grandchildren Allison Butler, Michael (Charlotte) McGahee, Ashley Mc-Gahee and step great grandchildren Trenton, Kayden, Tristan, Margaux and Mallory.
Ken was loyal, generous and loved to make people laugh. He was voted class clown in Minneapolis where he grew up and raised his family. He worked for the phone company for over 30 years before retiring in Lakeland, Florida. His favorite hobby was cars, wearing shirts with cars on them, owning them and collecting miniatures. Ken loved, popcorn, hamburgers, root beer floats, family and friends. He really enjoyed taking his family on cruises and traveling with Jackie.
At Ken's request there will not be a service. Jackie asks that donations be made to Victory Church Lakeland, which they both attended.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved