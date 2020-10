Or Copy this URL to Share

KENNETH M.

FRECHETTE, Jr., 81



WINTER HAVEN - Kenneth M. Frechette, Jr. born on March 30, 1939 in Flint, Michigan, peacefully went to be with the Lord 10/9/20 with family members at his side.

Survived by wife Marge Frechette; daughter Deborah; sons Daryl, David, Darrin; Terry and Mich-ealle DesRosier and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by all.



