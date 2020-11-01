Colonel
KENNETH W. McGRAW, 78
HAINES CITY - Kenneth was born March 30, 1942 in Loughman, FL and died October 27, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Haines City, FL. Kenneth was a 1960 graduate of Haines City High School, 1965 graduate of the University of Florida, USAR Command and General Staff College 1981, and USAR War College guaduate, 1988.
Kenneth spent 30 years in the USAR, serving his country in the active and reserve Army, retiring in 1996. He served in Vietnam and Desert Storm and Commanded Reserve Units in Lakeland and Tampa. His military honors include the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Joint Services Commendation Medal, and many other awards and decorations. He was a retired citrus grower, member of the Blue and Gray Education Society, member, active elder, and corporation President of First Presbyterian Church in Haines City, Bible teacher, member of American Legion Post 34, life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, past President of the Haines City Kiwanis, lifetime member of the University of Florida Alumni Association, and UF alumni of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Stewart S. McGraw and Mary Jane Sears McGraw. He is survived by his wife, Claire Maxwell McGraw of Haines City, FL; daughter, Lea Bond (Kevin) of Flowery Branch, GA; granddaughter, Rachel Bond of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Kyle Long of Cocoa, FL and Gloria Eitel of Savannah, GA; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth leaves behind a legacy of love for our country, his church, and his family.
Services will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. all at First Presbyterian Church 104 Scenic Hwy., Haines City, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be giving to First Presbyterian Church Haines City or a charity of choice
. Condolences via:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.