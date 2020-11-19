KENNETHNORMAN BARFIELD, 72AUBURNDALE - Mr. Kenneth Norman Barfield, 72, of Auburndale, passed Fri. Nov. 13, 2020.Mr. Barfield was born Dec. 10, 1947 in Camilla, GA. to Norman Barfield and Semmie Faye (Bentley) Peebles. He was a lifelong resident of Auburndale and a retired maintenance person. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, gardening, animals, NASCAR, the outdoors & football, especially Florida State Seminoles. He loved spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy 'Jimbo' Barfield. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 41 yrs., Freddie; 4 children: Tammy Barfield-Sanderson, Kenny Ray Barfield, Kevin (Kelli) Barfield & Jessica Barfield-Little; 3 brothers: Aubrey (Gina), Leo (Susan) & LaDon; 2 sisters: Teresa Connell & Kaye (Jim) Chapman; 5 gr. ch., nieces & nephews.Graveside service will be 2pm Fri. Nov. 20th at Auburndale Memorial Park.Kersey Funeral Home