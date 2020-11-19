1/1
KENNETH NORMAN BARFIELD
1947 - 2020
KENNETH
NORMAN BARFIELD, 72

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Kenneth Norman Barfield, 72, of Auburndale, passed Fri. Nov. 13, 2020.
Mr. Barfield was born Dec. 10, 1947 in Camilla, GA. to Norman Barfield and Semmie Faye (Bentley) Peebles. He was a lifelong resident of Auburndale and a retired maintenance person. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, gardening, animals, NASCAR, the outdoors & football, especially Florida State Seminoles. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy 'Jimbo' Barfield. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 41 yrs., Freddie; 4 children: Tammy Barfield-Sanderson, Kenny Ray Barfield, Kevin (Kelli) Barfield & Jessica Barfield-Little; 3 brothers: Aubrey (Gina), Leo (Susan) & LaDon; 2 sisters: Teresa Connell & Kaye (Jim) Chapman; 5 gr. ch., nieces & nephews.
Graveside service will be 2pm Fri. Nov. 20th at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Auburndale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
