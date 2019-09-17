|
|
KENNETH P.
DAVIS
LAKELAND - Kenneth P. Davis, 85, passed away on September 15, 2019 in Lakeland. He was born in Homestead, FL, on June 16, 1934.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lily Davis. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy C. Davis. Ken was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Korean era. He graduated from the University of Florida and worked as a mechanical engineer in Lakeland for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00A.M.at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019