Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH HARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH PAUL "LIGHTNING" HARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH PAUL "LIGHTNING" HARRELL Obituary
KENNETH 'LIGHTNING' PAUL
HARRELL, Sr., 86

BARTOW - Kenneth 'Lightning' Paul Harrell, Sr., age 86, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mr. Harrell was born May 8, 1933 in Climax, GA. He was a Veteran in the US Navy and moved to Bartow in 1956 from Climax, GA. He was a member of Lake Garfield First Baptist Church. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 30 years and then worked for the City of Bartow in the maintenance dept.
He was preceded in death by his son Curtis Harrell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary 'Marie' Harrell of Bartow, two sons: Kenny P. Harrell, Jr. (Debbie) and Keith Harrell both of Bartow, daughter/ granddaughter: Nickkie H Gist, son/grandson: Paul Harrell, grandsons: Kenneth Edward Harrell and Kenneth P. Harrell, III, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Monday, September 9, 2019, at at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home with Garnet Pitts and Timothy Fisher officiating. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now