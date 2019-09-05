|
|
KENNETH 'LIGHTNING' PAUL
HARRELL, Sr., 86
BARTOW - Kenneth 'Lightning' Paul Harrell, Sr., age 86, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mr. Harrell was born May 8, 1933 in Climax, GA. He was a Veteran in the US Navy and moved to Bartow in 1956 from Climax, GA. He was a member of Lake Garfield First Baptist Church. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 30 years and then worked for the City of Bartow in the maintenance dept.
He was preceded in death by his son Curtis Harrell. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary 'Marie' Harrell of Bartow, two sons: Kenny P. Harrell, Jr. (Debbie) and Keith Harrell both of Bartow, daughter/ granddaughter: Nickkie H Gist, son/grandson: Paul Harrell, grandsons: Kenneth Edward Harrell and Kenneth P. Harrell, III, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Monday, September 9, 2019, at at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home with Garnet Pitts and Timothy Fisher officiating. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
