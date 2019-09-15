|
KENNETH
PONTIOUS
LAKELAND - Kenneth Pontious, born September 15th ,1956 in Chillicothe, Ohio; passed away at his Lakeland residence on September 9, 2019.
Kenneth was employed with the City of Lakeland in the Water Waste Management field.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Pontious, daughters Amanda Pontious (Gerald) and Danielle Gonzalez (Megan), sisters Donna Worley and Linda Adkins, grandchildren, Neil, Serenity and Adalynn, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Monday, September 16th at 5pm at the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel located at 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019