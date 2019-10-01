|
|
KENNETH RAY
COLE, 73
LAKELAND - Kenneth Ray Cole, 73, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, following an extended illness.
Kenneth was born and reared in Lakeland. He owned a mobile home moving company most of his life. His passions were his family, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Marlene Cole; brother, John Luster; daughter, Pamela Cole; great grandson, Hayden Cole.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife of 55 years, Alice Purvis Cole; brother, Wayne Cole; sister, Loretta Cole Freeman; two sons, Kevin Cole and Shannon Cole, both of Lakeland, FL; one daughter, Cindy Sebright (Mark) of Samson, AL; ten grandchildren, Daniel Johnson (Tiffany), Ashley Parr (Jeremy), David Sebright (Christina), Matthew Sebright (Tabatha), Kevin Ray Cole, Dalton Sebright (Mir-anda), Dusty Cole (Brittany), Lane Cole, Logan Cole, and Kyle Cole (Natalia); and numerous great grandchildren and nieces/neph-ews.
Serving as pallbearers are Harry Purvis, Allen Purvis, Joe Jennings, Kevin Ray Cole, Dusty Cole, Buck Crawford, and David Milam.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Rd, Lakeland, Fl 33810
Viewing @ 10am; Services @ 11am, followed by interment @ Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Following the services, all are invited for a Celebration of Life at the home of Alice and Kenneth Cole.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019