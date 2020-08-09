KENNETHWILLIAMSANDERS, 59LAKE WALES - Kenneth William Sanders, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Lake Wales.Born January 3, 1961 in Marlow, OK, he was the son of the late David and Nora Joan (O'Berry) Flowers. Mr. Sanders was an auto mechanic and worked for Weikert Ford in Lake Wales for many years.Ken is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 39 years, Joy Donnette Sanders of Lake Wales, Matt Sanders (Ashley) of Lake Wales, Bryan Sanders (Kimberly) of Winter Haven, his siblings: Jim Sanders (Tena) of Lumber Bridge, NC, and Debra Dyson of Bartow. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Chandler, Dylan, Tyler (Turtle), and Teagan.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 10:00 am at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.