KENNY LYN
COURTNEY, 69
WINTER HAVEN - Kenny Lyn Courtney, age 69, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 due to lung cancer.
He was born July 8, 1951 in Brooksville, Kentucky the son of Marvin and Eileen Courtney. He moved to Florida in the late 1960's and graduated from Seminole High School in 1969. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for many years at Piper Aircraft. He was also the owner of the vending company Ken's Vens.
Mr. Courtney is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Laurie (Kelly) Duppenthaler, Sebring, son Jonathan McCeldry, Lakeland, sister Kathy (Robert) Meserve, Live Oak, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven on Friday, August 21 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am on the same day.
Condolences may be sent to the family at ott-laughlin.com