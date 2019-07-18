|
|
KENWITH
RICARDO
STRONG, 60
LAKELAND- Kenwith 'Kenny'Ricardo Strong, passed away 7/11/19 at LRMC. He was born 11/6/58 in Bartow, FL.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold L. Strong; brothers, D'Andre L. Strong & Gerlando Strong.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Strong Holman; daughters, Sharonda Strong & Jasmaine Strong; 5 grandchildren; Friends, Connie Willis & Brenda Brookins; three sisters, Cheryl Lott (Anthony), Andrea Glynn (Leonard) & Sharil Strong; one brother, Harold L. Strong.
Visitation, Fri.,5-7 pm at Cannon FH. Services Sat. at Greater Refuge at 11am.
