KERMIT C.
SIMS, 95
HAINES CITY - Kermit C. Sims, 95, of Haines City, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends.
Kermit was born on December 13, 1924 in Covington County, Alabama to Harlon and Emma Sims. He graduated from Kinston High School in 1942.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Sims, of 48 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and William Hinkle, his son and daughter-in-law, Marcus and Lisa Sims, his grandchildren, Maleah and Zachary Hinkle, and countless family and friends.
A celebration of life is being held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at NorthRidge Church in Haines City, FL. Condolences via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020