Or Copy this URL to Share

Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family

Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family

KEVIN B.

MATHERS, 36



LAKELAND - Mr. Kevin Mathers passed away 6/21/20. Celebration of Life Thurs. 6/25, 4pm, Gentry Morrison at Serenity Grdns, 3350 Mall Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store