LAKELAND - Kevin Benoit passed peacefully 4/28/20 at Lakeland Regional Health. Survived by his wife Gail, son Kevin (Candace Brannon), sister-in-law Nora Hampton, nephews Donald and Douglas.
Published in The Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.