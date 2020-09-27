KEVIN
DEES, 69
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Kevin Dees, 69, long-time resident of Auburndale, FL, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at home with his wife and two sons by his side.
Mr. Dees was born September 29, 1950, in Winter Haven, FL, to Horace O'Donald Dees and Bertha Lee (Barrow) Dees. He was a lifetime resident of Polk County and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1968. Having received a football scholarship, he attended Middle Tennessee State University and continued on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of South Florida. In 2016, Kevin retired from State Farm Insurance Company after 38 years of having held various management roles. During his career, he received many awards and earned various professional designations in his field. He was a man of strong faith in God and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale. Kevin loved sports and had a passion for coaching baseball in his community for many years. As a coach, we was able to have a positive impact on the lives of countless children. His greatest joy and pride was his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Kevin is survived by his loving family including his devoted wife, Linda (Levens) Dees of Auburndale; two sons: Brian Dees and his wife Kayla of Oxford, FL, and Brad Dees and his wife, Julia of Sarasota, FL; brother, Greg Dees and his wife, Nora; two sisters: Dian Dees and Pam Wilson and her husband, Jack, all of Auburndale; four grandchildren: Sydney, Avery, Sage and Jagger.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 1st at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale, FL. The service will be live-streamed on First Missionary Baptist Church's website at www.firstmbc.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.