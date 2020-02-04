Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
KEVIN GIBSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN VIRGIL GIBSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN VIRGIL GIBSON Obituary
KEVIN VIRGIL
GIBSON, 58

LITHIA - Kevin Virgil Gibson, age 58, passed away February 2, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Kevin was born in Lakeland, FL, on August 28, 1961. He has lived in Lithia all his life. He was a heavy equipment operator and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his father: Virgil Gibson and brother: Darrell Gibson. He is survived by his wife: Cindy Smith, son: Jake Smith, mother: Lucille Gibson, brother: Kerry (Shirley) Gibson, sisters: Karen Winslow, Lynn (Bo) Harrison and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -