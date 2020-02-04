|
|
KEVIN VIRGIL
GIBSON, 58
LITHIA - Kevin Virgil Gibson, age 58, passed away February 2, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Kevin was born in Lakeland, FL, on August 28, 1961. He has lived in Lithia all his life. He was a heavy equipment operator and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his father: Virgil Gibson and brother: Darrell Gibson. He is survived by his wife: Cindy Smith, son: Jake Smith, mother: Lucille Gibson, brother: Kerry (Shirley) Gibson, sisters: Karen Winslow, Lynn (Bo) Harrison and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020