KIMBERLY DAWNSHERROUSE, 49LAKELAND - Kimberly Dawn Sherrouse, 49, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 at approximately 8:45 in the morning at Winter Haven Hospital. She was born July 15, 1971 and graduated Lakeland High School in 1989.She began her life with the intentions of helping others and lived her life with that mission. Kimberly was a generous and caring woman who gave her life to God when she was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church of Highland City. She lived her life for the Lord and was always spreading her faith hoping no one would have to suffer because they did not know the Lord.Kimberly was engaged to Christopher Warren and they were planning their wedding for this November 2020 and start their journey together as man and wife.Kimberly was suddenly taken from our lives and is survived by her mother Lisa Oxford; her fiancé Christopher Warren; her brothers Thomas Daniel Morris and Rodney Bryan Sutton; sister Jennifer Lynn Colwell; her daughter Jennifer Sherrouse Furnell and Crystal Furnell; her granddaughters Haylee Dawn Sherrouse and Luceil Rose Warren; and her aunt Barbara Fraser.Kimberly was a devoted woman to her Lord, Jesus Christ and wanted to help anyone she could help. She was a loving and giving person who will truly be missed and was loved beyond her imagination.Visitation 5pm, funeral services at 6pm, Tues, August 4, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 South Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, FL 33801.