Kimberly Jean Pearce Haggard
KIMBERLY JEAN
PEARCE HAGGARD

WINTER HAVEN - Kimberly Jean Pearce Haggard, age 58 of Gallatin and Winter Haven, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Mrs. Haggard was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Patty Pearce; brother, Kristopher Pearce. She is survived by husband, David Haggard; son, Chad (Cyndi) Mullen; daughter, Shelby (Lonnie) Mullen; step-son, Zac (Brandy) Haggard; step-daughter, Autumn (Mike) Nicholson; brother, Kevin (Susan) Pearce; grandchildren, Adalyn Jean Mullen and Remington Mullen; step-grandchildren, Jasmine, Dawson, Mya, Dex, and Rhett Haggard.
Kim was a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew her. Her love for Christ was evident from the moment you met her and she was always pointing everyone around her to Jesus. Her passion was her children and grandchildren. She was so proud of each one of them. Her love of music filled her days as she worked tirelessly to build Cowboy Cadillac and March Music companies in Nashville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 30th at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Drive SE, Winter Haven, FL. The family will welcome friends during a visitation from 12-1 pm, with the service officiated by Pastor Stephen Bolden to follow. Interment will take place directly after the service at Auburndale Memorial Park, 1889 W. Derby Avenue, Auburndale, FL with friends and family serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville, 108 Monthaven Blvd., Hendersonville, TN 37075, ([http://615%29265-8535/]615)265-8535, obit line, ([http://615%29758-8818/]615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com and Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Boulevard NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881, (863)967-5090. Condolences may be sent at:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
