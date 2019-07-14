Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Morgan "Kim" Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Morgan "Kim" Harris Obituary
In Remembrance
KIMBERLY 'KIM'
MORGAN HARRIS

LAKELAND - Kimberly 'Kim' Morgan Harris, who left this world on June 13, 2019, was born in Lakeland, Florida, on March 15, 1973, the daughter of Karen (Ledwith) and Randolph Morgan Harris. Known for her intelligence, sweet smile, big hugs, and amazing cooking skills, she was much loved by one and all.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mary (McNutt) and Robert Morgan Harris, Grace (Lockery) and Walter Andrew Ledwith. She is survived by her parents; son, Everett 'Rett' Morgan Long, brother Ryan (Julie) Andrew Harris, former husband Everett Ray Long, step-daughter Chloe Joyce Long, step-son Cody Ray Long, various nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Burial was June 21, 2019, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida
R.I.P. Beloved daughter
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.