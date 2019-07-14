|
|
In Remembrance
KIMBERLY 'KIM'
MORGAN HARRIS
LAKELAND - Kimberly 'Kim' Morgan Harris, who left this world on June 13, 2019, was born in Lakeland, Florida, on March 15, 1973, the daughter of Karen (Ledwith) and Randolph Morgan Harris. Known for her intelligence, sweet smile, big hugs, and amazing cooking skills, she was much loved by one and all.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mary (McNutt) and Robert Morgan Harris, Grace (Lockery) and Walter Andrew Ledwith. She is survived by her parents; son, Everett 'Rett' Morgan Long, brother Ryan (Julie) Andrew Harris, former husband Everett Ray Long, step-daughter Chloe Joyce Long, step-son Cody Ray Long, various nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Burial was June 21, 2019, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida
R.I.P. Beloved daughter
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019