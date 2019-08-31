|
KIMBERLY
NELSON GIER, 60
POLK CITY - Kimberly Nelson Gier, 60, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, in 2013. Kimberly is survived by her sons, Chad and Corey (Amber); daughters, Ashley and Whitney; sisters, Edye, Karla (Rich) and Kelly (Paul); son-in-law, Mike and grandchildren, Landon, Lena, Logan, Josh, Jack, Addie and Ellie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019