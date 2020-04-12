|
|
KIMBERLY RANAE
LONG, 48
LAKELAND - Kimberly Ranae Long, 48, passed away on April 9, 2020, due to medical complications. Kim was born December 17, 1971, in Lakeland, FL. She graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 1990. She was previously employed at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kim is survived by her mother, Marcia Staszko (Nicholas) and father, R. Dennis Long; brothers, Ronnie (Tra-cey) of Palmetto, GA, Steven (Summer) of Lakeland, FL as well as aunts and uncles, Karen Stewart of Niagara Fall, NY, Michael and Karen Davidson of Alpharetta, GA, Stacey and Wayne Martin of Sharpsbury, GA, Jetty Staszko of Lakeland, FL, Meron and Karen Staszko of North Ridgeville, OH, Roger and Mary Spiwak of Micanopy, FL, and her loving nieces, nephews and cousins with which she had a special bond.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens where a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Florida Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020