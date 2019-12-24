Home

KIMBERLY S. (Kim) DAVIS

KIMBERLY S
(Kim) DAVIS, 62

BARTOW - Kimberly S. 'Kim' Davis, age 62, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL surrounded by his loving family. Born April 27, 1957 in Tucson, AZ, Mr. Davis resided in both Bartow, FL and Hilton Head Island, SC. He was a Realtor with
Dunes Real Estate for over thirty years. He was of the Episcopal faith.
Swimming was a lifelong love for Mr. Davis. Beginning his swimming career as a young kid, he progressed to the collegiate level at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. Beyond college, Mr. Davis trained for the 1989 Olympics until they were boycotted.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bryron and Anita Davis and a sister: Kristina Davis. Kim is survived by his wife: Tammy Albritton Davis of Bartow; a son: Skyler C. Davis and a daughter: Sierra C. Davis, both of Hilton Head, SC; step son: Isaac Albritton, two step daughters: Allie G. Albritton, and Reagan Albritton, all of Bartow; sister: Darby Simonis, brother-in-law: Brad Simonis of Florence, S.C; two nieces: Jordan Simonis and Lauren Simonis. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 50 Pope Ave, Hilton Head, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in honor of Kim Davis. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
