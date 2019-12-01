|
KIMBERLY S. FIELDS
LAKELAND - Kimberly S. Fields, loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister, cousin, aunt, daughter, and friend went peacefully to her Heavenly home on November 15th, 2019 with her family by her side.
Kim was born May 13th, 1964 to Patricia and Gary Headley in Limestone, Maine. She moved to Lakeland in 1979 and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1982.
She was married to Kenneth Fields on February 14th, 1992 and had two children by marriage, Matt Fields and Diana (Fields) Golan.
Kim was a devoted wife to Ken for 27 years, a loving mother to Matt and Diana, and a wonderful Mimi to her five granddaughters: Aubrey, Leeya, Destiny, Karter, and Kenzlie.
She was a lover of all animals and even had a rescue dog, Bella, along with another dog, Sissy.
Kim had a passion for cooking and baking for anyone and everyone, loved playing music trivia, and enjoyed football. She was a Bucs and West Virginia fan.
Kim loved her job at Lockheed Martin and found joy in going to work every day with her coworkers whom she considered family.
Kim was kind and welcoming to everyone she encountered and never met a stranger. She had a friend everywhere she went, especially at her favorite local restaurants; North Lakeland Beef 'O' Brady's, End Zone, and Champino's. She often volunteered her time and was very involved in charities such as kidsPACK and United Way over the years.
Kim was always up for an adventure in their fifth wheel camper where she looked forward to playing card games with family. She kept everyone close to her laughing with her famous and witty one liners!
She will be remembered for her joyful and giving spirit which touched so many lives.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Lyons, Aunt Cheryl Walker, grandparents Gilbert and Kathleen Wilson, grandparents Burl and Fern Headley, and her mother and father-in-law Grady and Dorothy Fields.
She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Fields of Lakeland, father Gary Headley (Patty) of Lakeland, brother Scott Headley (Shari) of Lakeland, brother Paul Headley (Angie) of Raleigh, NC, brother-in-law Charlie Fields (Cheryl) of Plano, TX, sister-in-law Janice Lovering (Randall), son Matt Fields (Elizabeth) of St. Petersburg, daughter Diana Golan (David) of Lakeland, five granddaughters, four nephews, six nieces, two uncles, and several great nieces/ nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019