LIAN KO
TJIONG
LAKELAND - Ko Lian Kho was born on September 14, 1924; she passed away September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Giok Se Tjiong in 2014.
They were blessed with four children: Wie Liang, Wie Tchen, Wie Yu, and Aylien.
They were also blessed with 5 grandchildren (Josh, Beth, Amanda, Jeanie and Jason) and 9 great grandchildren (Tyler, Karen, Mark, Brian, Summer, Bailey, Cooper, Teyton, and Jesse).
She was affectionally known as 'Mak,' to her grand and great grand children.
Visitation Friday (today) 10:00am - 11:00 am, with services beginning 11:00am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to City Blessings Ministries.
