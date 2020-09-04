1/1
LIAN KO
TJIONG

LAKELAND - Ko Lian Kho was born on September 14, 1924; she passed away September 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Giok Se Tjiong in 2014.
They were blessed with four children: Wie Liang, Wie Tchen, Wie Yu, and Aylien.
They were also blessed with 5 grandchildren (Josh, Beth, Amanda, Jeanie and Jason) and 9 great grandchildren (Tyler, Karen, Mark, Brian, Summer, Bailey, Cooper, Teyton, and Jesse).
She was affectionally known as 'Mak,' to her grand and great grand children.
Visitation Friday (today) 10:00am - 11:00 am, with services beginning 11:00am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to City Blessings Ministries.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
