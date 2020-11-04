1/1
Kordell Lee Mills
KORDELL LEE
MILLS

WINTER HAVEN - Kordell Lee Mills of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020.
Kordell was born on October 18th, 2001. He loved to play video games and build things. He learned to fix things working with his grandfather, Robert Adkins, at Adkins Automotive. Kordell had a big personality and a huge heart. He spent many holidays with his grandfather feeding the homeless. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. He was an expert pizza maker, and until his passing worked for his uncle Zack at Origins in Sarasota. Kordell was a bright light dimmed too soon.
He is survived by his loving mother, Kristina Adkins-Nguyen and step father Phu Nguyen and his siblings: Michael Adkins, Adrianna Mills, Jayden Mills, and Emma Nguyen; also by his grandparents Robert and Mari Jo Adkins; his aunt Nicole Fincher (Paul), and uncles Joshua (Johanna) Adkins, Tony (Valerie) Adkins, and Zackery (Cally) Adkins; and cousins Caleb (Payten) Brosey, Kiera Waugh, Matthew and Mason Adkins, Levi Adkins, John Adkins, and Bella Adkins.
A memorial service for Kordell will be held Saturday, November, 7th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thrive Church, 651 Carl Floyd Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
8632932133
