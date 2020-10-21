1/1
KOREY EDWARD PREAST
KOREY EDWARD PREAST, 23

LAKELAND - Korey Edward Preast, 23, of Lakeland, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born February 25, 1997 in Hampton, VA and lived most of his life here in Lakeland.
Korey was such a fighter; a strong, loving and kind young man. He loved everyone with his whole heart and he would do anything he was able to do for you. If you were blessed enough to know him, then you were TRULY blessed.
He loved animals, but most of all pitbulls. He had an 'angel dog' sent from his brother, that dog is 'Shadow Leon.'
Preceding him in death is his brother Kevin. Left to treasure Korey's memory are his parents Anthony and Tonya Preast of Lakeland; paternal grandma Argatha Preast of Leesburg; maternal grandparents Kevin Soper (Adrienne) of Tignall, GA and Kathi Coleman of Lakeland; aunts Tricia Myers (Ronnie) of Lakeland and Darleana Preast of Haines City; uncles Jim Jarvis of Haines City, Jason Soper of Lakeland, Jake Soper of Tignall, GA and Ed Preast (Lisa) of Rockmart, GA. Also survived by great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins that he loved very much; including one very special cousin who is names after him and his brother Korvin Tison.
A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a service at 230PM, and interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
