KRISTEN MIA TENPENNY, 31
LAKELAND - Kristen Mia Tenpenny, 31, born on July 4th, 1987 left us much too soon on April 2, 2019.
Kristen is preceded in death by her grandparents, Granddad, Granny, and Meme.
Kristen should have been preceded by her father, Bryan Tenpenny, mother, Gayle Thompson, step-father, Danny Thompson, step-mother, Tina Tenpenny, grandmother, Judith Tenpenny. She is survived by her precious fur-babies, Denali & Ashland; siblings, Amanda (Tyler) Frizzell, Kayla (Wayne) Wandall, Christopher (Maria) Tillman; nieces and nephews, Chase and Nevaeh Leland, Carina and Giovanni Solimine, Prince Tillman; extended nieces Amber, Maddie and Harper; step-siblings Ashlie Tucker, Walt Thompson, Ryan Whitaker & Tina Hunt and their families. She is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and spiritual mentors.
Born on July 4, 1987 in Brandon, Florida, Kristen was raised in Lakeland, Florida. She attended McKeel Academy of Technology and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida.
Kristen's life was dedicated to service; she was a healer. Owner of Satya Prema Ethernal Arts: Spiritual Coaching Theta Healing & Sound, she was an accomplished Reiki Master, Stone Healer, and Mediation Teacher at Bok Towers Gardens. She graduated from Yoga Loft as a Hatha Yoga Teacher.
Kristen impacted many people through her words and healing sessions. A lover of arts, nature, and people, she brought out the best in everyone she met. Her free-spirited nature naturally encouraged her interest in world travel. In her youth, she visited Europe and in later years, she traveled on a three-month road trip around the country. She loved new cultures, exploring new foods, and jumping out of airplanes. She is the bravest person we have met. Kristen understood that all of God's creation was supremely connected. Her open heart never met a stranger and she was continually open to love and connectedness. All who met her immediately felt her peaceful spirit. Wise beyond her years, Kristen was an 'old soul', who loved unconditionally. She often spoke of angels, life's purpose, and she would speak about 'the most highest good'. Kristen radiated love, joy, light and inspiration. She was a nanny to children whom loved as her own. Kristen believed in us when we had difficulty believing in ourselves, her family being most important to her. Her soul was boundlessly connected to God and we know a good soul never dies.
Kristen loved the natural aspects of our world. In her honor, if you wish, please plant a tree in her remembrance on Earth Day, April 22nd.
A Celebration of Life for Kristen Tenpenny will be held on April 13th at 11:00am at the Revolution Church of Lakeland, 7315 Kathleen Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. The service will be officiated by her 'Spiritual Momma', Reverend Diane Clevenger. Your love and presence and welcomed and appreciated.
Kristen's motto was 'Love Surrounds You.' Our family asks that you carry Kristen's wish of prevailing love and eternal peace to all you meet on your journey of life.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019