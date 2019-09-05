Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
915 S. Broadway
Bartow, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
915 S. Broadway
Bartow, FL
KRISTI ANNE TEW


1972 - 2019
KRISTI ANNE
TEW, 47

BARTOW - Kristi Anne Tew, 47, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa after an extended illness.
Born March 17, 1972 in Minot, ND, the daughter of Dean and Diane Will Koulogianes. A graduate of Mentor High School in Ohio, Kristi served as a safety officer for the Lakeland Police Department for several years. After attending Polk State College, she served as a Police Officer for the Bartow Police Department for 19 years.
Kristi is survived by a loving family including her husband Michael Tew; two sons: Hunter and Caleb Tew, all of Bartow; her parents Dean and Diane Koulogianes, a sister Kimberly Knaisch and husband Mike; two nieces: Isabella and Savannah Knaisch, all of Lakeland; a brother: Seth Koulogianes of Brandon.
The Family received friends Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church, 915 S. Broadway, Bartow. Funeral services will follow Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
