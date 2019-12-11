|
|
KUEHL WAYNE
BLOCKER, 76
9/28/43 - 12/1/19
FROSTPROOF - Wayne Blocker of Frostproof passed away at the age of 76 on December 1, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Wayne was born on September 28, 1943 to Kuehl and Virginia (Hammond) Blocker in Lake Wales. Wayne attended Polk Avenue Elementary in Lake Wales and graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1962. He served 4 years in the Navy and was on the USS Independence. He was off the coast of Vietnam for an extended time. After serving in the Navy, Wayne worked for Peace River Electric Cooperative for 37 years. He worked in the Indian Lake Estates office until his retirement. Wayne loved to camp, fish, golf, play softball while he was able, and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, John on November 4, 2019. Wayne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn, his son, Charlie, 2 sisters, Karen Marbutt (Hoyt) and Kuelinda Hulett of Lake Wales, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held December 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof. Visitation will be at 10am and the service will start at 11am.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019