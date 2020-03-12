|
LADY VIRGINIA NELSON
JACKSON, 78
DUNDEE - Lady Virginia Nelson Jackson (78) of Dundee, FL, born on April 30, 1941 to parents Mr. Wilbur and Mrs. Rosa Le Paige Nelson in Fort Myers, Florida. She passed away on March 7, 2020.
On April 12, 1964, Lady Virginia Jackson was joined in holy matrimony to the Reverend Robert B. Jackson, Sr. Together, they raised and nurtured 14 children.
Lady Virginia Jackson was a Para-educator with the Polk County School District for 29 years, and she received the Non-instructional Employee of the Year Award in 2005 while working with students with disabilities at Alta Vista Elementary School in Haines City, FL.
Lady Virginia Jackson was an active and faithful member of St. John M.B. Church, Frostproof, FL under the pastorate of Reverend Shawn B. Jackson, her son. She served at St. John faithfully until the Lord called her home.
Lady Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, father, siblings, and beloved husband, Reverend Robert B. Jackson, Sr.
Lady Virginia Jackson leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons: Daryl (Latonya) Jackson, Warner Robbins, GA., Shawn (Tarasa) Jackson, Dundee, FL, Corey (Damaris) Jackson, Lakeland, FL, Robert B. Jackson, Jr., Austin, TX; daughters: Gwendolyn Nolton, St. Petersburg, FL, Cindy (Jeffery) Herrington, Haines City, FL, Katrina (Teernauth) Ganeshram, Winter Haven, FL, GaJauna Jackson, Winter Haven, FL, Carolyn (Clifton) Stewart, Winter Haven, FL, Ivory (John) Penick, Haines City, FL, Barbara Truett, Lake Wales, FL, JoAnn Jackson, Lake Wales, FL, Frankie (Eddie) Murphy, New Port Richey, FL, and Wanda (Benjamin) Rivers, St. Petersburg, FL.
A host of loving family and friends are also left behind to mourn her loss.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at St. John M.B. Church, Frostproof. Service Sat. 11am at New Divine COGBF, Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020