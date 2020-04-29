|
|
LAMAR
BAREFOOT, 78
FORT MEADE - Lamar Barefoot, age 78, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Fort Meade.
Born June 16, 1941 in Fort Meade, he was the son of the late Russell J. Barefoot, Sr. and Ruth (Wade) Barefoot. Mr. Barefoot retired as a Lieutenant from the Fort Meade Police Department in 2006, after 38 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a member of Alturas First Baptist Church and former member of the Fort Meade Kiwanis Club and Fort Meade Police Department Color Guard.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his children: Cheryl Watson (Greg) of Bartow, Dale Barefoot (Kathie) of Tallahassee, his brother Russell Barefoot, Jr. (Carolyn) of Rocky Face, GA, his grandchildren: Stephanie DeVane (Kyle) of Fort Meade, Ashley Dykes of Winter Haven, Cole Watson of Bartow, and three great granddaughters: Avery, Madeline, and Caroline.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1st at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020