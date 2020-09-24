1/1
LAMAR J. MAXWELL
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAMAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMAR J. MAXWELL, 81

LITHIA - Lamar J. Maxwell, 81, of Lithia, Florida, born on March 1, 1939 in Cairo, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol, a security officer with IMC Agrico Phosphate, and a veteran of the Florida National Guard. He loved his family and friends, and will be missed by all.
He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mary Nell Maxwell; children, Suzanne Carroll (Kenny) of Welaka, Steve Maxwell (Beverly) of Frostproof, Scott Maxwell (Debbie) of Lithia, and Sherry Stanley (Jimmy) of Talladega, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sue Ponder (Bill) of Pelham, Alabama; and caregiver, Joanne Wagner of Plant City.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Welcome Baptist Church, 11308 Welcome Church Street, Lithia, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Graveside committal with law enforcement and military honors to follow at Welcome Cemetery, Lithia.
Masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Decision American Tour at billygraham.org/donati on/decision-america-tour/ . Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Welcome Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Welcome Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved