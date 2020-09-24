LAMAR J. MAXWELL, 81
LITHIA - Lamar J. Maxwell, 81, of Lithia, Florida, born on March 1, 1939 in Cairo, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol, a security officer with IMC Agrico Phosphate, and a veteran of the Florida National Guard. He loved his family and friends, and will be missed by all.
He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mary Nell Maxwell; children, Suzanne Carroll (Kenny) of Welaka, Steve Maxwell (Beverly) of Frostproof, Scott Maxwell (Debbie) of Lithia, and Sherry Stanley (Jimmy) of Talladega, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sue Ponder (Bill) of Pelham, Alabama; and caregiver, Joanne Wagner of Plant City.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Welcome Baptist Church, 11308 Welcome Church Street, Lithia, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Graveside committal with law enforcement and military honors to follow at Welcome Cemetery, Lithia.
Masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Decision American Tour at billygraham.org/donati
on/decision-america-tour/ . Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
.