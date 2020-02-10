Home

LAKELAND - 10 years ago, my dad Lamar Smith passed Feb. 9, 2010. He was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Auburndale, Fl. to Robie St. Clair Smith and Virginia Jensen Hughes. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a lifelong Electrician and Owner/Operator of Lamar Smith Electric Co. in Lakeland Fl. He was an avid fisherman and loved gambling.
Survived by his son, Gary Smith; grand-sons, Gavin Smith and Matt Smith; daughter Teresa Smith; sister Sylvia Jenson Bradway; great grandsons, Gage Smith and Brayden Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Anna Hollars Smith; his son Larry Smith and his sister, Nita Blackburn.
We miss and love you very much, knowing you are watching over us.
Published in Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020
