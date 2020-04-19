|
|
LANA (CAVANAUGH) VOCE
8/29/46 - 4/13/20
WINTER HAVEN - Lana F. Cavanaugh Voce, age 73, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Lana was born on August 29, 1946 in Utica, NY and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1965. She married the love of her life, Donald K. Voce in May of 1966. Lana lived life to the fullest and was an avid traveler. She was a fantastic cook and loved to host big family meals. She was best know for her delicious pies.
Grandma, Nana and Nonna were her favorite titles. Lana loved her family and was immensely proud of her grandchildren. She could always be counted on to be there for her family. Lana was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Cicero, NY) and later St. Matthew Catholic Church (Winter Haven, FL). Her faith carried her through some difficult times including two bouts of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Lana was very strong.
Lana is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Donald Voce Jr. (Parish, NY), Matthew and Cindy Voce (Oxford, NY) and daughter and son-in-law, Paul-ette and Jason Burke (Ozark, AL); grandchildren, Sarah and Joe Parkhurst, Krystle and Jeffrey Porter, Tiarra and Joe Mintonye, Thomas Voce, Abby Voce, Reagan Burke and Piper Burke; and four great grandchildren, Emily, Jeremy and Benjamin Mintonye and Cirilla Parkhurst; a sister, Ann Patla (Syracuse, NY), many nieces, nephews.
Lana was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Jane Cavanaugh; her husband of 49 years, Donald K. Voce; two brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas Cavanaugh and wife Sharon, Robert Cavanaugh; two sisters and brother-in-law, Penton Prosser, Beverly Whitman and husband Jack.
Due to current events a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to :
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020