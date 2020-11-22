LANCE HILTON

4/2/58 - 11/16/20



LAKELAND - Lance passed away due to complications of heart issues & COPD. Lance was a graduate of Lakeland Senior High School, Class of 1977. Preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Jean Hilton. He leaves behind his 2 children whom he loved unconditionally, son Nicholas and daughter Robyn (Spencer), Tyson (Rottweiler) and their mother Terri Watkins. Lance was a loving brother to Mevla Leynes (Rick), Yvonne Still (Bill) and Colleen Horger (Scott). An amazing uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Lance always wanted to work in the heating & cooling industry since driving a fuel truck for Lineberger, back in the day. Found his way thru a few select companies, first and smartly, partnering with Tim Bassett at Bassett Heating & Air leading him to Mike at Randolph's A/C and Heating. Lance honed his skills and luckily joined Jamie at Molnar Heating & Cooling almost 9 years ago as an active Senior Service Manager. Finally realizing his dream, recently started Lance Hilton A/C.

Lance lived life to the fullest and enjoyed anything out doors. Very avid fisherman - always wanted his line in the water. Loved bow and rifle hunting. Always looking for new recipes as Lance was an awesome chef. Grilling out constantly and everyone was always welcome!

Memorial Service will be at Gentry Morrison Southside in Lakeland at 6:00pm on Monday Nov 23, 2020.



