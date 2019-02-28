|
LANE MINTER
GOODSON
LAKELAND - Lane Minter Goodson slip-ped into eternity on February 24, 2019, following a short illness. He was born to Martha Minter Goodson and James Julian Goodson in St. Petersburg, Fl, on February 15, 1933. Despite being an only child, his larger than life personality led him to create a sprawling, warm, and loving family and attracted an eclectic array of friends. Many of them visited Lane in his last few weeks of life.
Lane graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in 1958. He obtained a Masters in Education in 1961. From there, he taught high school several years and at St. Leo College before taking a position at Florida Southern College. He was a professor of mathematics for 35 years and was beloved by his students for his straightforward approach to teaching. He was a devout Christian and attended Edgewood Baptist Church for 52 years, where he did many things over the years from Trustee, Sunday school teacher and working with children to washing dishes for Wednesday night supper.
Lane had a thirst for knowledge, the outdoors, and books. He loved nothing more than spending time outside fishing, camping, catching shrimp, and teaching his grandchildren how to make boats to float on Scott Lake. He was always prepared to welcome friends and family into his home with offers of fresh watermelon and cantaloupe.
Lane was preceded in death by his parents, James Julian Goodson, his mother Martha Minter Goodson Gardner, his beloved son and fishing buddy, Dara Goodson, his grandson, Crosby Goodson, and his great grandchildren Erin Narkawicz and James Ashe. He is survived by Betty Jo, his wife of 65 years, and too many relatives and loved friends to count but these include his children, Melanie Nark-awicz (Tony), Robin Carr (Tom), Minter Goodson (Andrea), and Lief Goodson (Georgianna), 12 living grandchildren, and 9 living great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 PM at Edgewood Baptist Church, 403 E Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, Fl 33803.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019