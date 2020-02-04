Home

Larry Andrew Frese

Larry Andrew Frese Obituary
LARRY ANDREW
FRESE

LAKELAND - Larry Andrew Frese, born on October 19, 1942; and passed away on January 16, 2020.
Larry was born and raised in Washington, DC and moved to Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his sons and grandchildren.
A Mass in remembrance will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306, Friday Feb. 7th at 1pm. The Mass will be followed by a graveside prayer at 2pm at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
