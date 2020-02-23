Home

Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
LARRY CARLISLE

LARRY CARLISLE Obituary
LARRY CARLISLE

LAKELAND - Larry Carlisle was born on December 27, 1948 in TN and passed surrounded by his loving family on Feb 19, 2020 in Lakeland, Fl. He was an avid fisherman, softball coach, and a hardworking husband and father and grandfather. He was a member of the American Legion, Florida Sheriff Association and National Rifle Association. Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Carlisle; daughters, Tammy Brown (Alex), Deborah Campbell (Scott), Roberta Guity (Patrick); son, Billy Carlise (Trisha); brother, Deewayne Jolly (Sue), Lewis Jolly, Ambroshia Jolly, Bernard Jolly, Wayne Gilmore (Connie), Danny Gilmore, Dale Gilmore; sister, Gail McFarland; 22 grandchildren, Joycelyn, Jeremy, Cynthia, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Tericka, Trinity, Tye, Brady and 20 great grandchildren: Trenton, Sutton, Michael, Makenzie, Isaiah, and Skylr.
A viewing for Larry will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7 pm with a service following at 7pm at Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
