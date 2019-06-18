|
|
LARRY D.
MCDOUGALD, 73
HOMELAND - Larry D. McDougald, age 73, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 peacefully, with his loving family and friends by his side.
Born Thursday, August 30, 1945 in Panama City, FL, Larry was a resident of Homeland many years. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He was the proud owner of Florida Transport Service Inc. for 45 years. He was a member of Cracker Festival serving as Vice President for 21 yrs. He was a lifetime member of Florida Frontiersman.
Mr. Larry D. McDougald was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Burniece McDougald and his brother, Jared McDougald. He is survived by his son, Sean McDougald, Homeland, daughter, Tracey Sackett, Lakeland, friend, Dave Hay, Lakeland, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Homeland. Interment will follow at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland. It is the family's wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Sportsmen Fund, P.O. Box 2251, Bartow, FL 33830. Condolences to the family at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, Florida (FL) .
Published in Ledger from June 18 to June 19, 2019