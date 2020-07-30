1/1
LARRY E. ALSPAUGH
LARRY E.
ALSPAUGH, 77

LAKELAND - Larry E. Alspaugh, 77, was born August 12, 1942 in Indiana and passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bobbi Alspaugh, his children Scott Alspaugh, Jeff Alspaugh, Ericka Ligon, Larry Alspaugh, Sean Kelley and Bil Kelley, his brother, Doug Alspaugh, his sister, Meredith Roberts as well as many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Larry was a professional photographer having worked for the St. Petersburg Times, the Tampa Tribune, Larry Alspaugh Photography, and most recently The City of Lakeland at Hollis Gardens.
Larry, known and loved by many in the community, will be greatly missed by his family and those who shared even the smallest part of his life.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
