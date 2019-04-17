|
LARRY ELLIS
LINDSEY, 69
WINTER HAVEN - Larry Ellis Lindsey of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was 69. A native of Winter Haven, born April 22, 1949, Larry has lived here his entire life. He was a retired Carpenter, a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War, and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wahneta.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Ellis Levi & Willie Mae Lindsey, his brothers Roger and DeWaine Lindsey, and his sisters Barbara Gail Lindsey and Judy Mangus. He is survived by his sons: Larry Ellis Lindsey Jr. (Summer), and Roger Dewaine Lindsey (Amy); his daughter Sherri Lind-sey (Oscar); his grandchildren: Glen, Dustin, Blake, Levi, Ashlyn, & Brody, and great-grandchildren: Brayson, Braelynn, Ryder and Maysen.
Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019