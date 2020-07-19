LARRY ERNEST
GREENWALD, 72
LAKELAND - Larry E. Greenwald, age 72, passed away July 15, 2020 in Fort Pierce. Larry was born on May 17, 1948, in Springfield, IL. to Samuel & Marie (Pourchot) Greenwald.
Larry graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1966. He then graduated from Polk Community College in 1968. He received a bachelors degree in Business Management in 1974 from USF. Larry was a sergeant in the Florida National Guard from 1968 till 1974. Larry worked at State Farm Insurance in the Winter Haven regional office from 1969 till 1980. He was a service supervisor and helped start the first Policyholder Service Office in the state. Larry Greenwald Insurance was formed in 1980 as an independent insurance agency in Lakeland.
Larry was a Christian and an avid Gator fan. Larry brought so much love, fun and lots of laughter to our entire family.
He is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Juris. He is survived by his wife: Susanne Willis Greenwald, son: Chris Greenwald, stepson Ben (Julie) Willis, granddaughter: Cassie Willis, grandsons: Ethen Willis, Duane Labbruzzo, two great grandchildren, sisters: Lois Shaw and Carol (Ronald) Daniels.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, Mulberry, Florida. Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.