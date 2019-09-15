|
|
LARRY H.
POORBAUGH, 86
LAKELAND - Larry H. Poorbaugh, 86, died September 12, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born in Indiana, he lived most of his life in Lakeland, FL.
Winner of the American Legion Award, he carried his love for History into the elementary classroom. Becoming the first Lakeland Girls Club President, along with Mrs. Burt Ballard, he devoted time to caring for others. As Curriculum Specialist and Administrator in several Polk schools, his leadership influenced countless lives.
Predeceased by wife Gwendolyn, surviving are his daughter Michele Barr (Andrew), son Michael Poorbaugh (Sondra), grandson Garrett Poorbaugh, all of Lakeland and brother Ron Poorbaugh (Babes) of IN.
Viewing will be held 5-7 PM Thursday, September 19 and his Celebration of Life will occur at 11:00 AM Friday, September 20, both at Lanier Funeral Home, Inc. Memorials may be offered to First Church At The Mall, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019