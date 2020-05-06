LARRY KEITH MOUNT
LARRY KEITH
MOUNT, 61

BARTOW - Larry Keith Mount, age 61, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Bartow.
Born July 4, 1958 in Tampa, he was the son of late Lamar Mount and Margie (Powell) Sansom of Bartow. Keith worked as a Mechanic for W.R. Grace and served in the Florida Army National Guard.
Keith is preceded in death by his father, Lamar T. Mount, Sr., his sister, Faye Rogers and his brother Eric Mount. Mr. Mount is survived by his mother, Margie Sansom of Bartow, his siblings: Ronnie Mount of Homeland, Lamar T. Mount, Jr. of Tennessee, Cathy King (Doug) of Lakeland and David Carnley of Bartow. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 am at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.


Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
