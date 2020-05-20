LARRY RAY

LLOYD, Sr.



WINTER HAVEN - Larry Ray Lloyd, Sr. of Winter Haven passed from this life on May 16, 2020, at his home following a courageous battle with melanoma cancer.

Larry was born Nov 20, 1943, in Paragould, AR, to Virgil Ray Lloyd and Myra A Lloyd. He moved to Douglas, MI, in childhood and graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1962. He served in the Navy from 1962 - 1966. Larry married his true love, Erma Jean (Thornhill) on October 21, 1967. Through the years he had many professional achievements while working for the Polk County School Board, but he would consider his greatest achievement raising two Christian sons: Larry Ray Lloyd, Jr. and Scott Anthony Lloyd. He also served as a mentor and "foster" dad to countless youth throughout his life. Larry served as Elder at N. Jackson Ave. Church of Christ in Bartow for many years. He strived to live each day for Christ, encourage others to know the Savior and is now at rest with his Lord. Larry was also active in his community serving on the Adults & Children with Learning & Developmental Disabilities Board, Ruritan Service Club (Eagle Lake), and VFW.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother (Harold Lloyd) & his son (Larry Ray Lloyd, Jr.). He is survived by wife (Erma Jean Lloyd), son & daughter-in-law (Scott & Melissa Lloyd of Ozark, MO) & numerous brothers & sisters-in-laws, nephews/ nieces, extended family & friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22nd at 10am @ Eagle Lake Cemetery (family and friends are welcome to attend). A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.



