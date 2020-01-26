|
|
LARRY SHERMAN
BOLTON, 70
HAINES CITY - Larry Sherman Bolton, 70, of Haines City passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center.
Born in Clovis, New Mexico, Larry was a Truck Driver and a lifelong resident of Polk County. He attended The Church on the Hill in Dundee, Florida and was an Army Vietnam Veteran. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother and step father Amy and Leon Brown and brother in law Dr. Larry Flegle. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Darlene H. Bolton, daughter Lisa Dorman (Alan), two brothers Dwight Bolton (Paula) and Joe Bolton (Patty), sister Shirley Day (Gerald), sister in law Jan Flegle, grandchildren Wesley Dor-man (Elissa) and Macie Ray, great-grandchild-ren Conor Dorman, Nolan Dorman, Olivia Dorman and Wyatt Dorman, nephews Tyler Bolton (Nichole)and David Gainey, niece Dr. Tonya Bolton and Krista McLendon, great-nephew Tatum Bolton and great-niece Maci Whitaker.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until the celebration of life service at 11:00 am at The Church on the Hill of Dundee, Florida with Pastor Tim Bullington officiating. Condolences can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020