LARRY WAYNE JONES SR.



LAKELAND - Larry Wayne Jones, Sr., died 10/22/20.

He is preceded in death by Jesse Jones, Patricia Jones, George Harris and Luther Augustus.

Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Tony (Vernessa) Jones, Larry Jr. (Mary Jane) Jones, Tyrius Jones; daughter Larkimberly Jones; and Quenton Williams, & Trey Johnson; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Hilton Jones Jesse (Mae Francis) Jones, Dwayne Jones, Timothy (Rhonda) Jones; sisters Ann Hinson (Prince Hinson) and Alice Jones Gibson and a host of loving nieces, nephews & cousins.

Visitation Thursday from 5-7pm. Services Friday at 11am both at Cannon Funeral Home.



