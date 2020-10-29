1/1
Larry Wayne Jones Sr.
LARRY WAYNE JONES SR.

LAKELAND - Larry Wayne Jones, Sr., died 10/22/20.
He is preceded in death by Jesse Jones, Patricia Jones, George Harris and Luther Augustus.
Mr. Jones is survived by his sons, Tony (Vernessa) Jones, Larry Jr. (Mary Jane) Jones, Tyrius Jones; daughter Larkimberly Jones; and Quenton Williams, & Trey Johnson; 7 grandchildren; brothers, Hilton Jones Jesse (Mae Francis) Jones, Dwayne Jones, Timothy (Rhonda) Jones; sisters Ann Hinson (Prince Hinson) and Alice Jones Gibson and a host of loving nieces, nephews & cousins.
Visitation Thursday from 5-7pm. Services Friday at 11am both at Cannon Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
