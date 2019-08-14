Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
LARRY PILSBURY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY PILSBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY WAYNE PILSBURY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY WAYNE PILSBURY Obituary
LARRY WAYNE
PILSBURY, 62

LAKE WALES - Larry Wayne Pilsbury, 62, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, Florida.
He was born October 8, 1956 in St. Augus-tine, Florida to the late Robert 'Red,' and Adaline (Sturdivant) Pilsbury. He was a grocery store manager for Save-A-Lot and attended Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, FL. He was a member of the Lake Wales Chorale, played Santa Claus for 'Make It Magical' and was a member of the Lake Wales Arts Council. He enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir and singing in the Grace Chorale.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ellen Higgins and brother, Harold Elliot Pilsbury.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Diana Pilsbury; daughter, Tanya Jardine and her husband Kenny of Orlando, FL; son, Larry Pilsbury II of Lake Wales, FL; 2 grandchildren, Elliot Jardine and Clara Jardine.
Family and friends will be received at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales on Friday, August 16 from 6:00-8:00 pm, with service on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00 am at the Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C SE in Winter Haven, FL with Rev. Charles Reich and Rev. Mark Harris officiating.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Lake Wales Chorale. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now