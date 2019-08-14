|
|
LARRY WAYNE
PILSBURY, 62
LAKE WALES - Larry Wayne Pilsbury, 62, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, Florida.
He was born October 8, 1956 in St. Augus-tine, Florida to the late Robert 'Red,' and Adaline (Sturdivant) Pilsbury. He was a grocery store manager for Save-A-Lot and attended Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, FL. He was a member of the Lake Wales Chorale, played Santa Claus for 'Make It Magical' and was a member of the Lake Wales Arts Council. He enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir and singing in the Grace Chorale.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Ellen Higgins and brother, Harold Elliot Pilsbury.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Diana Pilsbury; daughter, Tanya Jardine and her husband Kenny of Orlando, FL; son, Larry Pilsbury II of Lake Wales, FL; 2 grandchildren, Elliot Jardine and Clara Jardine.
Family and friends will be received at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales on Friday, August 16 from 6:00-8:00 pm, with service on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00 am at the Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C SE in Winter Haven, FL with Rev. Charles Reich and Rev. Mark Harris officiating.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Lake Wales Chorale. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019